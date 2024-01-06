Ohio State vs. Indiana: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on FOX.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|148.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-1.5)
|148.5
|-118
|-102
Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Ohio State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- In the Buckeyes' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.
- In the Hoosiers' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6500
- Ohio State's national championship odds (+6500) place it 30th in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 33rd.
- The Buckeyes were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +6500, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship.
