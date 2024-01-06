The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) aim to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. The contest airs on FOX.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: FOX

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-1.5) 148.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-1.5) 148.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

In the Buckeyes' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Indiana is 6-8-0 ATS this season.

In the Hoosiers' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6500

+6500 Ohio State's national championship odds (+6500) place it 30th in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 33rd.

The Buckeyes were +7000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +6500, which is the 46th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1.5% chance of winning the national championship.

