The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) host the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) after winning three home games in a row. The Buckeyes are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The point total is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -1.5 148.5

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

In six of 11 games this season, Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 148.5 points.

Ohio State's outings this year have an average total of 144.5, four fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Buckeyes' ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

This season, Ohio State has won six out of the eight games in which it has been favored.

The Buckeyes have a record of 6-2 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Ohio State.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 6 54.5% 79.1 155 65.4 139.7 144.2 Indiana 6 50% 75.9 155 74.3 139.7 144.5

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

Ohio State won eight games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The 79.1 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.8 more points than the Hoosiers give up (74.3).

When Ohio State totals more than 74.3 points, it is 3-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 3-8-0 2-8 8-3-0 Indiana 6-6-0 2-2 7-5-0

Ohio State vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Indiana 10-6 Home Record 15-2 1-10 Away Record 5-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.