The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio vs. Kent State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats' 62.9 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 60.8 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 60.8 points, Ohio is 4-4.
  • Kent State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.
  • The Golden Flashes record just 0.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Bobcats allow (72.1).
  • Kent State has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
  • Ohio has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Golden Flashes are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bobcats allow to opponents (41.1%).

Ohio Leaders

  • Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
  • Kennedi Watkins: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
  • Bailey Tabeling: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40)
  • Madi Mace: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Kate Dennis: 6.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Butler L 69-49 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Bellarmine L 70-66 Knights Hall
1/3/2024 Akron W 67-58 Convocation Center Ohio
1/6/2024 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/10/2024 Northern Illinois - Convocation Center Ohio
1/13/2024 @ Toledo - Savage Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.