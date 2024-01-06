The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Ohio vs. Kent State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 62.9 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 60.8 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.8 points, Ohio is 4-4.

Kent State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.

The Golden Flashes record just 0.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Bobcats allow (72.1).

Kent State has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Ohio has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.

The Golden Flashes are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bobcats allow to opponents (41.1%).

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Kennedi Watkins: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Bailey Tabeling: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40)

8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40) Madi Mace: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Kate Dennis: 6.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

Ohio Schedule