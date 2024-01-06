How to Watch the Ohio vs. Kent State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Ohio Bobcats (4-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.
Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio vs. Kent State Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 62.9 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 60.8 the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 60.8 points, Ohio is 4-4.
- Kent State is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Golden Flashes record just 0.8 more points per game (72.9) than the Bobcats allow (72.1).
- Kent State has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.
- Ohio has a 4-3 record when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Golden Flashes are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Bobcats allow to opponents (41.1%).
Ohio Leaders
- Jaya McClure: 14.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
- Bailey Tabeling: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.4 FG%, 52.5 3PT% (21-for-40)
- Madi Mace: 3.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Kate Dennis: 6.3 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Butler
|L 69-49
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|L 70-66
|Knights Hall
|1/3/2024
|Akron
|W 67-58
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/13/2024
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
