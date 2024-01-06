The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-7, 0-1 MAC) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Bobcats have also lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 155.5 points.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -7.5 155.5

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

In five of 12 games this season, Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 155.5 points.

Ohio's games this season have had an average of 150.7 points, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bobcats have put together a 3-9-0 record against the spread.

Ohio (3-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 25% of the time, 25% less often than Northern Illinois (5-5-0) this year.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 5 41.7% 79.2 156.9 71.5 149.5 150.1 Northern Illinois 7 70% 77.7 156.9 78.0 149.5 153.7

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

Ohio put together an 11-9-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The 79.2 points per game the Bobcats put up are only 1.2 more points than the Huskies give up (78.0).

Ohio is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 78.0 points.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-9-0 2-3 6-6-0 Northern Illinois 5-5-0 1-3 6-4-0

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Northern Illinois 14-1 Home Record 5-7 4-11 Away Record 7-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

