If you live in Putnam County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kalida High School at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6

6:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbus Grove at Fort Jennings High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 6

7:15 PM ET on January 6 Location: Fort Jennings, OH

Fort Jennings, OH Conference: Putnam County League

Putnam County League How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayersville High School at Continental High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6

7:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Continental, OH

Continental, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Swanton High School at Leipsic