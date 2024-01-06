Saturday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (8-3) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) going head to head at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 74-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Rockets are coming off of a 70-52 win over Miami (OH) in their last outing on Wednesday.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 74, Eastern Michigan 55

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets took down the Michigan Wolverines (No. 37 in our computer rankings) in a 69-46 win on December 6 -- their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Toledo is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 94th-most defeats.

Toledo 2023-24 Best Wins

69-46 at home over Michigan (No. 37) on December 6

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 104) on November 8

74-73 over SMU (No. 108) on November 24

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 152) on November 25

78-65 on the road over Oakland (No. 274) on December 17

Toledo Leaders

Sophia Wiard: 15.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50)

15.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 40 3PT% (20-for-50) Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Khera Goss: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

6.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Hannah Noveroske: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 48.3 FG%

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets have a +96 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.7 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game, 134th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.2 per contest to rank 94th in college basketball.

The Rockets average 72 points per game at home, and 64.6 away.

In 2023-24 Toledo is giving up 14.4 fewer points per game at home (51) than away (65.4).

