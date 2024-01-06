Will Toledo be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Toledo's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Toledo's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Toledo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 2-0 NR NR 124

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo's best wins

Toledo's best win this season came in a 69-68 victory on December 6 against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in the RPI. That signature win over Oakland included a team-best 21 points from Ra'Heim Moss. Tyler Cochran, with 19 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

84-80 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on December 9

78-77 on the road over Wright State (No. 157/RPI) on November 14

88-87 at home over Marshall (No. 179/RPI) on December 13

87-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on November 11

68-64 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on January 5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toledo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Rockets have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Toledo is playing the 100th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Rockets have 16 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Toledo's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Toledo's next game

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Toledo Rockets

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Toledo Rockets Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Toledo games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.