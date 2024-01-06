What are Toledo's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Toledo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 2-0 NR NR 44

Toledo's best wins

Toledo notched its signature win of the season on December 6, when it grabbed a 69-46 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 55) in the RPI. With 20 points, Quinesha Lockett was the top scorer versus Michigan. Second on the team was Sophia Wiard, with 14 points.

Next best wins

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 78/RPI) on November 8

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 140/RPI) on November 25

74-73 over SMU (No. 193/RPI) on November 24

65-35 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 238/RPI) on December 10

70-52 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 285/RPI) on January 3

Toledo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Rockets have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Toledo is facing the 93rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Rockets have 16 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Toledo has 16 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Toledo's next game

Matchup: Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

