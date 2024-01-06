The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-7) aim to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Toledo Rockets (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 68.9 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Toledo is 5-1.

Eastern Michigan's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

The Eagles score only 0.9 more points per game (61.1) than the Rockets give up (60.2).

When Eastern Michigan scores more than 60.2 points, it is 4-2.

When Toledo allows fewer than 61.1 points, it is 6-0.

The Eagles are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Rockets allow to opponents (39.5%).

Toledo Leaders

Sophia Wiard: 15.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

15.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Khera Goss: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

6.6 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Hannah Noveroske: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 48.3 FG%

