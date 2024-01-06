Trumbull County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Trumbull County, Ohio is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chalker at Heartland Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Columbiana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
