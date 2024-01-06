Blue Jackets vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 6
The Minnesota Wild (16-17-4) go on the road to play the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-19-8) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX. The Wild have lost four games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Blue Jackets have a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 contests. They have totaled 35 goals while allowing 39 in that period. On the power play, 25 opportunities have resulted in four goals (16.0% success rate).
As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final result of Blue Jackets 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blue Jackets vs Wild Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets have a record of 13-19-8 this season and are 4-8-12 in overtime matchups.
- Columbus has earned 15 points (4-5-7) in its 16 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- Columbus has seven points (2-7-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Blue Jackets have earned 27 points in their 22 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Columbus has scored a lone power-play goal in 12 games and picked up 19 points with a record of 8-1-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 3-4-3 (nine points).
- The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 10-14-5 to record 25 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|24th
|2.95
|Goals Scored
|3.05
|19th
|18th
|3.19
|Goals Allowed
|3.63
|30th
|21st
|30.1
|Shots
|29.2
|25th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|34.4
|30th
|22nd
|18.03%
|Power Play %
|14.55%
|25th
|29th
|72.66%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.25%
|11th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Blue Jackets vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.