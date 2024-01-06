Wood County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Wood County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake High School - Millbury at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Rossford, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen East High School at North Baltimore
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: North Baltimore, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
