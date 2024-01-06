How to Watch Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) will host the Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) after winning nine home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders' 52.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Mastodons have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- Wright State is 7-7 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mastodons sit at 320th.
- The Raiders put up an average of 83.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 65.7 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65.7 points, Wright State is 7-8.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison
- Wright State scores 88.6 points per game at home, and 78 on the road.
- At home, the Raiders allow 73 points per game. On the road, they concede 91.
- Wright State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (7). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (42.2%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 88-77
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 91-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cleveland State
|W 82-70
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
