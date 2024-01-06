The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) will host the Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) after winning nine home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders' 52.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Mastodons have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Wright State is 7-7 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mastodons sit at 320th.
  • The Raiders put up an average of 83.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 65.7 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.7 points, Wright State is 7-8.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

  • Wright State scores 88.6 points per game at home, and 78 on the road.
  • At home, the Raiders allow 73 points per game. On the road, they concede 91.
  • Wright State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (7). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (42.2%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ Green Bay L 88-77 Resch Center
12/31/2023 @ Milwaukee L 91-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 Cleveland State W 82-70 Wright State University Nutter Center
1/6/2024 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
1/12/2024 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center

