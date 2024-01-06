The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) will host the Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) after winning nine home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders' 52.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Mastodons have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Wright State is 7-7 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Raiders are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mastodons sit at 320th.

The Raiders put up an average of 83.4 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 65.7 the Mastodons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.7 points, Wright State is 7-8.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

Wright State scores 88.6 points per game at home, and 78 on the road.

At home, the Raiders allow 73 points per game. On the road, they concede 91.

Wright State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (7). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (42.2%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule