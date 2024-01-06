The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-2, 4-0 Horizon League) will host the Wright State Raiders (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) after winning nine straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Wright State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Wright State Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-1.5) 162.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-1.5) 162.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Wright State has put together a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Purdue Fort Wayne has compiled a 9-3-1 record against the spread this season.

Mastodons games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.