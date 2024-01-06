2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wright State March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Wright State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Wright State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Wright State ranks
|Record
|Horizon League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-8
|3-2
|NR
|NR
|157
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wright State's best wins
As far as its best win this season, Wright State beat the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons on the road on January 6. The final score was 106-98. Tanner Holden, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 26 points with four rebounds and six assists. Alex Huibregste also played a part with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Next best wins
- 82-70 at home over Cleveland State (No. 158/RPI) on January 4
- 74-49 over Illinois State (No. 180/RPI) on November 22
- 91-85 over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on November 20
- 92-82 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on December 19
- 103-74 at home over IUPUI (No. 361/RPI) on November 29
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wright State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.
- Wright State has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four), but also has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 3 defeats (four).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Wright State is playing the 151st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Raiders' upcoming schedule features five games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Wright St has 15 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Wright State's next game
- Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials vs. Wright State Raiders
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Wright State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.