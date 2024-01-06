Can we expect Wright State to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Wright State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Wright State ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 4-2 NR NR 130

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State's best wins

Against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 27, Wright State captured its signature win of the season, which was an 89-78 home victory. With 17 points, Layne Ferrell was the top scorer against Marshall. Second on the team was Alexis Hutchison, with 15 points.

Next best wins

66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 217/RPI) on December 22

80-77 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 262/RPI) on December 31

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 283/RPI) on November 18

77-70 at home over Milwaukee (No. 287/RPI) on January 5

82-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 304/RPI) on December 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wright State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, the Raiders have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Wright State has the 170th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Raiders have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with six contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Wright St's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Wright State's next game

Matchup: IUPUI Jaguars vs. Wright State Raiders

IUPUI Jaguars vs. Wright State Raiders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Wright State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.