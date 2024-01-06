The Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) face a fellow Horizon League opponent, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

Tanner Holden: 16.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Calvin: 20.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Noel: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK AJ Braun: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Alex Huibregste: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Anthony Roberts: 14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Rasheed Bello: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Eric Mulder: 6.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Wright State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank 30th 83.8 Points Scored 84.1 29th 89th 66.9 Points Allowed 78 325th 296th 33.7 Rebounds 35.3 241st 325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 39th 9.5 3pt Made 5.9 308th 180th 13.5 Assists 14.1 144th 31st 9.4 Turnovers 11.5 154th

