Saturday's contest at Al McGuire Center has the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) taking on the Xavier Musketeers (1-10) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-50 victory, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

The Musketeers' last outing on Saturday ended in an 86-45 loss to Villanova.

Xavier vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Xavier vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, Xavier 50

Xavier Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Musketeers took down the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars 68-43 on December 15.

Xavier has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

According to the RPI, the Golden Eagles have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 138th-most in the country.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 10.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%

10.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG% Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Kaysia Woods: 9.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

9.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Daniela Lopez: 5.3 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers put up 52.0 points per game (344th in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per outing (245th in college basketball). They have a -166 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.1 points per game.

The Musketeers are scoring more points at home (59.6 per game) than away (46.6).

At home Xavier is conceding 67.4 points per game, 2.8 more than it is away (64.6).

