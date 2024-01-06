For bracketology insights around Xavier and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Xavier ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 79

Xavier's best wins

Xavier registered its best win of the season on December 9, when it claimed an 84-79 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37), according to the RPI. Quincy Olivari led the offense versus Cincinnati, dropping 27 points. Second on the team was Dayvion McKnight with 20 points.

Next best wins

66-49 over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 52/RPI) on November 19

74-54 at home over Seton Hall (No. 54/RPI) on December 23

75-59 at home over Winthrop (No. 123/RPI) on December 16

100-75 at home over Bryant (No. 161/RPI) on November 24

79-56 at home over Jacksonville (No. 235/RPI) on November 10

Xavier's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Xavier is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

The Musketeers have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Xavier has to manage the seventh-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Musketeers have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have two upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to Xavier's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Xavier's next game

Matchup: Xavier Musketeers vs. UConn Huskies

Xavier Musketeers vs. UConn Huskies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

