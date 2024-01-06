The Xavier Musketeers (1-10) travel to face the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-2) after losing five road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Xavier vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers average 9.4 fewer points per game (52.0) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (61.4).

Xavier has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 61.4 points.

Marquette has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.0 points.

The 77.9 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 10.8 more points than the Musketeers give up (67.1).

Marquette has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.

Xavier has a 1-7 record when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.

The Golden Eagles are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 7.2% higher than the Musketeers concede to opponents (41.5%).

The Musketeers make 37.7% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 10.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG%

10.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 48.4 FG% Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Kaysia Woods: 9.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

9.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Daniela Lopez: 5.3 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

Xavier Schedule