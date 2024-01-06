What are Youngstown State's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Youngstown State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-5 3-2 NR NR 164

Youngstown State's best wins

Youngstown State's signature win this season came against the Cleveland State Vikings, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 158) in the RPI. Youngstown State took home the 94-69 win at home on November 29. Brandon Rush, as the top point-getter in the win over Cleveland State, tallied 19 points, while Brett Thompson was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

75-68 at home over Utah Tech (No. 203/RPI) on November 17

72-68 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 279/RPI) on December 9

78-72 on the road over Ohio (No. 280/RPI) on December 6

71-57 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 334/RPI) on December 2

75-65 at home over Navy (No. 346/RPI) on December 21

Youngstown State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, the Penguins have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Youngstown State has drawn the 265th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Penguins have 11 games left versus teams above .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of Youngstown St's 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Youngstown State's next game

Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

