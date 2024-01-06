How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) welcome in the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) after victories in seven straight home games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Penguins score six fewer points per game (58.8) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (64.8).
- Youngstown State is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
- Cleveland State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.8 points.
- The Vikings score 17.4 more points per game (76.5) than the Penguins give up (59.1).
- Cleveland State has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 59.1 points.
- When Youngstown State allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 6-7.
- This year the Vikings are shooting 45.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Penguins give up.
Youngstown State Leaders
- Jen Wendler: 4 PTS, FG%
- Emily Saunders: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 65 FG%
- Dena Jarrells: 10.7 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85)
- Malia Magestro: 7.8 PTS, 30 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66)
- Paige Shy: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|Wright State
|L 82-68
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|IUPUI
|W 58-56
|Beeghly Center
|1/3/2024
|Oakland
|W 70-63
|Beeghly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Kress Events Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
