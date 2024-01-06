The Cleveland State Vikings (12-3) welcome in the Youngstown State Penguins (6-9) after victories in seven straight home games. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Penguins score six fewer points per game (58.8) than the Vikings allow their opponents to score (64.8).

Youngstown State is 3-2 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Cleveland State has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.8 points.

The Vikings score 17.4 more points per game (76.5) than the Penguins give up (59.1).

Cleveland State has a 12-3 record when scoring more than 59.1 points.

When Youngstown State allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 6-7.

This year the Vikings are shooting 45.9% from the field, 8.2% higher than the Penguins give up.

Youngstown State Leaders

Jen Wendler: 4 PTS, FG%

4 PTS, FG% Emily Saunders: 11.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 65 FG%

11.9 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 65 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10.7 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85)

10.7 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (31-for-85) Malia Magestro: 7.8 PTS, 30 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66)

7.8 PTS, 30 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (17-for-66) Paige Shy: 7.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.5 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)

Youngstown State Schedule