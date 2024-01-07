Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly A-10 Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the A-10? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
A-10 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Dayton
- Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 28-2
- Odds to Win A-10: +180
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: W 64-60 vs UMass
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Duquesne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. UMass
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Odds to Win A-10: +1000
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: L 64-60 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Opponent: La Salle
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: NBC Sports
3. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win A-10: +850
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th
- Last Game: L 78-74 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Louis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. VCU
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win A-10: +850
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
- Last Game: L 84-82 vs George Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ George Mason
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. George Mason
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win A-10: +1200
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: W 79-67 vs Saint Louis
Next Game
- Opponent: VCU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win A-10: +350
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
- Last Game: L 65-54 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Opponent: Fordham
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: USA Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Richmond
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win A-10: +1600
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
- Last Game: W 65-54 vs Saint Bonaventure
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Duquesne
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Odds to Win A-10: +1200
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: L 72-67 vs Loyola Chicago
Next Game
- Opponent: Dayton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win A-10: +1600
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: W 72-67 vs Duquesne
Next Game
- Opponent: Richmond
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Davidson
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Odds to Win A-10: +4000
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
- Last Game: L 72-59 vs Dayton
Next Game
- Opponent: Rhode Island
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. La Salle
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 12-18
- Odds to Win A-10: +10000
- Overall Rank: 155th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: W 81-76 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: NBC Sports
12. George Washington
- Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Odds to Win A-10: +8000
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th
- Last Game: W 84-82 vs VCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Davidson
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win A-10: +5000
- Overall Rank: 178th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: L 79-67 vs George Mason
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
14. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Odds to Win A-10: +15000
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: W 78-74 vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Davidson
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
15. Fordham
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Odds to Win A-10: +20000
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: L 81-76 vs La Salle
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: USA Network (Watch on Fubo)
