A-10 teams will be on Sunday's college basketball schedule in one game, the UMass Minutemen playing the Dayton Flyers.

Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

A-10 Men's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV UMass Minutemen at Dayton Flyers 1:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow A-10 games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!