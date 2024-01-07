Alex DeBrincat will be among those in action Sunday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Looking to bet on DeBrincat's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:19 per game on the ice, is 0.

In DeBrincat's 39 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

DeBrincat has a point in 23 of 39 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

DeBrincat has had an assist in a game 18 times this year over 39 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

DeBrincat's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrincat has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-33) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 39 Games 3 38 Points 5 17 Goals 4 21 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.