Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 18 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Cooper's stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 128 times, with season stats of 1250 yards on 72 receptions (17.4 per catch) and five TDs.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Browns this week: Elijah Moore (LP/concussion): 59 Rec; 640 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 128 72 1,250 271 5 17.4

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Jaguars 14 7 77 0 Week 15 Bears 8 4 109 1 Week 16 @Texans 15 11 265 2

