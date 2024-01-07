Will Amari Cooper Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 18 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Cooper's stats can be found below.
In the passing game, Cooper has been targeted 128 times, with season stats of 1250 yards on 72 receptions (17.4 per catch) and five TDs.
Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- Elijah Moore (LP/concussion): 59 Rec; 640 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Cooper 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|128
|72
|1,250
|271
|5
|17.4
Cooper Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|10
|7
|90
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|8
|7
|116
|1
|Week 4
|Ravens
|6
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|8
|4
|108
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|2
|22
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|11
|6
|89
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|139
|1
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|9
|6
|98
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|8
|4
|34
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|6
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|14
|7
|77
|0
|Week 15
|Bears
|8
|4
|109
|1
|Week 16
|@Texans
|15
|11
|265
|2
