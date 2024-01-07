The Cleveland Browns (11-5) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is Bengals vs. Browns?

  • Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the Bengals winning by 7.5, the model has the Browns taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (11.3 points). Take the Browns.
  • The Bengals have a 78.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Bengals are 6-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.5% of those games).
  • Cincinnati has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.
  • The Browns have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.
  • Cleveland has played as an underdog of +295 or more once this season and won that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Cleveland (+7.5)
    • The Bengals have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.
    • The Browns have gone 9-5-2 against the spread this year.
    • Cleveland has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (37)
    • Between them, these two teams average 7.8 more points per game (44.8) than this game's total (37).
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.8 more points per game (43.8) than this matchup's over/under of 37 points.
    • Bengals games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (56.2%).
    • Nine of the Browns' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).

