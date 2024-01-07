The Cleveland Browns (11-5) bring a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is Bengals vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Bengals winning by 7.5, the model has the Browns taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (11.3 points). Take the Browns.

The Bengals have a 78.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bengals are 6-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.5% of those games).

Cincinnati has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -375 or shorter.

The Browns have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +295 or more once this season and won that game.

Other Week 18 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cleveland (+7.5)



Cleveland (+7.5) The Bengals have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Browns have gone 9-5-2 against the spread this year.

Cleveland has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)



Over (37) Between them, these two teams average 7.8 more points per game (44.8) than this game's total (37).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.8 more points per game (43.8) than this matchup's over/under of 37 points.

Bengals games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (56.2%).

Nine of the Browns' 16 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).

