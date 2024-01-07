See how every Big East team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. UConn

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 26-4

12-3 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 83-55 vs Georgetown

Next Game

Opponent: Providence

Providence Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SNY

2. Creighton

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-4

11-3 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: W 75-68 vs DePaul

Next Game

Opponent: Butler

Butler Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Marquette

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 23-6

13-2 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: W 81-52 vs Xavier

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seton Hall

@ Seton Hall Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Seton Hall

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 18-11

10-5 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: W 64-50 vs Butler

Next Game

Opponent: Marquette

Marquette Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Villanova

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 19-10

9-5 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: W 50-45 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6. DePaul

Current Record: 9-8 | Projected Record: 14-17

9-8 | 14-17 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: L 75-68 vs Creighton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marquette

@ Marquette Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Georgetown

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 19-10

12-3 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: L 83-55 vs UConn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Villanova

@ Villanova Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 15-15

9-7 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: W 55-48 vs Providence

Next Game

Opponent: @ Xavier

@ Xavier Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9. Providence

Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 11-20

8-8 | 11-20 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: L 55-48 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: SNY

10. Butler

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 10-18

8-6 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: L 64-50 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: @ Creighton

@ Creighton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: FloHoops

11. Xavier

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 1-26

1-11 | 1-26 Overall Rank: 313th

313th Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: L 81-52 vs Marquette

Next Game