Looking for an up-to-date view of the Big Ten and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue

Current Record: 14-1 | Projected Record: 30-1

14-1 | 30-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: -225

-225 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 83-78 vs Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nebraska

@ Nebraska Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Peacock

2. Illinois

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

11-3 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 83-78 vs Purdue

Next Game

Opponent: Michigan State

Michigan State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Michigan State

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 23-8

9-6 | 23-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 88-74 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Illinois

@ Illinois Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 26-5

11-3 | 26-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 88-72 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio State

@ Ohio State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Ohio State

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 20-12

12-3 | 20-12 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th

79th Last Game: L 71-65 vs Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. Iowa

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 18-13

9-6 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: W 86-77 vs Rutgers

Next Game

Opponent: Nebraska

Nebraska Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

9:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Nebraska

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

12-3 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th

136th Last Game: L 88-72 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Opponent: Purdue

Purdue Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Peacock

8. Michigan

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 12-19

6-9 | 12-19 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 79-73 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Minnesota

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

12-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: W 65-62 vs Maryland

Next Game

Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Northwestern

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-17

11-3 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: W 88-74 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Penn State

@ Penn State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Rutgers

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-19

8-6 | 12-19 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: L 86-77 vs Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: Indiana

Indiana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Peacock

12. Indiana

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 14-17

11-4 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: W 71-65 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rutgers

@ Rutgers Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Peacock

13. Penn State

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 12-19

8-7 | 12-19 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: W 79-73 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Maryland

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 12-19

9-6 | 12-19 Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: L 65-62 vs Minnesota

Next Game