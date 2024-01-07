Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Women's Big Ten Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
Big Ten Power Rankings
1. Iowa
- Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 103-69 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Purdue
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Peacock
2. Indiana
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 43rd
- Last Game: W 91-69 vs Nebraska
Next Game
- Opponent: Penn State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: B1G+
3. Ohio State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 90-60 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Opponent: Rutgers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Michigan State
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
- Last Game: L 76-73 vs Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
5. Maryland
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 26th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: W 72-64 vs Minnesota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
6. Nebraska
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: L 91-69 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Illinois
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
7. Penn State
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: W 95-55 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: B1G+
8. Minnesota
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: L 72-64 vs Maryland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. Michigan
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: L 80-59 vs Indiana
Next Game
- Opponent: Minnesota
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. Purdue
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
- Last Game: W 77-76 vs Rutgers
Next Game
- Opponent: Iowa
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Peacock
11. Illinois
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
- Last Game: L 67-61 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nebraska
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 67-61 vs Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
13. Rutgers
- Current Record: 6-11 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Overall Rank: 147th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: L 103-69 vs Iowa
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ohio State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
14. Northwestern
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
- Last Game: L 90-60 vs Ohio State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wisconsin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
