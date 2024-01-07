Cleveland (11-5) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Cincinnati (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 37 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Bengals against the Browns is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Browns vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Browns have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Bengals have had the lead five times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Browns have won the second quarter in 10 games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in seven games this season, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this year, the Browns have won the third quarter nine times, been outscored three times, and tied four times.

The Bengals have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

The Bengals have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Browns have had the lead nine times (8-1 in those games), have been losing six times (2-4), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

The Bengals have led after the first half in six games, have trailed after the first half in eight games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

Through 16 games this year, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, been outscored nine times, and tied one time.

In 16 games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, been outscored six times, and tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 10.6 points on average in the second half.

