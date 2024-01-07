Joe Mixon will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into their game versus the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for the best contributors in this matchup between the Bengals and the Browns, and what player prop bets to examine.

Sign up to bet on the Bengals-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pierre Strong Jr. Touchdown Odds

Strong Odds to Score First TD: +1200

Strong Odds to Score Anytime TD: +600

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +420

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.