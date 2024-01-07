How to Watch Browns vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Browns (11-5) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.
We give more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Browns Insights
- This year the Browns score just 0.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals give up (23.1).
- The Browns rack up 41.2 fewer yards per game (341.6) than the Bengals allow per matchup (382.8).
- This year Cleveland rushes for eight fewer yards per game (119.6) than Cincinnati allows (127.6).
- The Browns have turned the ball over 35 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (24).
Browns Away Performance
- In road games, the Browns put up 25.9 points per game and concede 29.4. That's more than they score (23.9) and allow (20.7) overall.
- On the road, the Browns rack up 356.6 yards per game and give up 331.7. That's more than they gain (341.6) and allow (266.6) overall.
- Cleveland racks up 223.9 passing yards per game away from home (1.8 more than its overall average), and gives up 216.9 on the road (51 more than overall).
- On the road, the Browns accumulate 132.7 rushing yards per game and concede 114.9. That's more than they gain (119.6) and allow (100.6) overall.
- On the road, the Browns convert 35.2% of third downs and allow 35.6% to be converted. That's more than they convert (32.2%) and allow (29.4%) overall.
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|Chicago
|W 20-17
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Houston
|W 36-22
|CBS
|12/28/2023
|New York
|W 37-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|1/7/2024
|at Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
