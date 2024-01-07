The Cleveland Browns (11-5) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Browns Insights

This year the Browns score just 0.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Bengals give up (23.1).

The Browns rack up 41.2 fewer yards per game (341.6) than the Bengals allow per matchup (382.8).

This year Cleveland rushes for eight fewer yards per game (119.6) than Cincinnati allows (127.6).

The Browns have turned the ball over 35 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (24).

Browns Away Performance

In road games, the Browns put up 25.9 points per game and concede 29.4. That's more than they score (23.9) and allow (20.7) overall.

On the road, the Browns rack up 356.6 yards per game and give up 331.7. That's more than they gain (341.6) and allow (266.6) overall.

Cleveland racks up 223.9 passing yards per game away from home (1.8 more than its overall average), and gives up 216.9 on the road (51 more than overall).

On the road, the Browns accumulate 132.7 rushing yards per game and concede 114.9. That's more than they gain (119.6) and allow (100.6) overall.

On the road, the Browns convert 35.2% of third downs and allow 35.6% to be converted. That's more than they convert (32.2%) and allow (29.4%) overall.

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Chicago W 20-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston W 36-22 CBS 12/28/2023 New York W 37-20 Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at Cincinnati - CBS

