The Cleveland Browns (11-5) have a projected difficult path to keep their four-game winning streak going as they are touchdown underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. For this game, the total has been set at 37.5 points.

The Bengals' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Browns. The recent betting insights and trends for the Browns can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Bengals.

Browns vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Other Week 18 Odds

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Browns vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Cleveland is 11-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Browns are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 16 Cleveland games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.

Cincinnati has gone 6-8-2 ATS this season.

Cincinnati games have hit the over on nine of 16 occasions (56.2%).

