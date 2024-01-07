The San Antonio Spurs (5-29) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-15) on January 7, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Spurs Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Cleveland is 9-3 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Spurs are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at seventh.

The 113.1 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 9.8 fewer points than the Spurs give up (122.9).

Cleveland is 5-0 when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 114.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (112).

When playing at home, Cleveland is allowing 0.8 more points per game (111.8) than in road games (111).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Cavaliers have fared better when playing at home this year, draining 13.1 threes per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 12.2 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Cavaliers Injuries