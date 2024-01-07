How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) welcome in the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) after winning eight straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- This season, the Vikings have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Norse's opponents have made.
- Cleveland State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 304th.
- The 76.3 points per game the Vikings record are only 4.8 more points than the Norse give up (71.5).
- Cleveland State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Cleveland State is averaging 9.1 more points per game (80.9) than it is in away games (71.8).
- The Vikings allow 63.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 77.9 on the road.
- Cleveland State is averaging 7.3 treys per game, which is 0.3 fewer than it is averaging in away games (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.4% in home games and 36.3% on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Oakland
|W 75-67
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 86-77
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wright State
|L 82-70
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/7/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.