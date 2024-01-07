The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) welcome in the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) after winning eight straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Vikings have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Norse's opponents have made.
  • Cleveland State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 304th.
  • The 76.3 points per game the Vikings record are only 4.8 more points than the Norse give up (71.5).
  • Cleveland State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Cleveland State is averaging 9.1 more points per game (80.9) than it is in away games (71.8).
  • The Vikings allow 63.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 77.9 on the road.
  • Cleveland State is averaging 7.3 treys per game, which is 0.3 fewer than it is averaging in away games (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.4% in home games and 36.3% on the road.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Oakland W 75-67 Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ IUPUI W 86-77 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wright State L 82-70 Wright State University Nutter Center
1/7/2024 Northern Kentucky - Wolstein Center
1/12/2024 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/14/2024 @ Green Bay - Resch Center

