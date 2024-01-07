The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) welcome in the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) after winning eight straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

This season, the Vikings have a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Norse's opponents have made.

Cleveland State is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Vikings are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 304th.

The 76.3 points per game the Vikings record are only 4.8 more points than the Norse give up (71.5).

Cleveland State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Cleveland State is averaging 9.1 more points per game (80.9) than it is in away games (71.8).

The Vikings allow 63.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 77.9 on the road.

Cleveland State is averaging 7.3 treys per game, which is 0.3 fewer than it is averaging in away games (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 38.4% in home games and 36.3% on the road.

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule