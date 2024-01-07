The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) will be trying to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-4.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-4.5) 146.5 -210 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Cleveland State has covered eight times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Vikings' 15 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Norse and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

