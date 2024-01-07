Should you bet on Craig Reynolds scoring a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Craig Reynolds score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Reynolds has rushed for 179 yards on 41 carries (16.3 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Reynolds also has five receptions for 47 yards (4.3 per game).

Reynolds has one rushing touchdown in six games.

Craig Reynolds Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 3 7 0 1 -2 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Panthers 7 52 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 10 15 0 2 28 0 Week 7 @Ravens 3 16 0 1 9 0 Week 8 Raiders 14 74 0 1 12 0

