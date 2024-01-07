When the Detroit Red Wings play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will David Perron find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

In seven of 33 games this season, Perron has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

He has five goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Perron averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Sharks 2 2 0 16:42 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:55 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:09 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 7-6 SO 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:30 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:16 Home L 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 5-3

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

