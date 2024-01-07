The Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when they host the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Minutemen have won four games in a row.

Dayton vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Dayton has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Flyers are the 325th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen rank 92nd.

The 74.2 points per game the Flyers score are just 3.0 more points than the Minutemen give up (71.2).

Dayton is 8-0 when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton averaged 73.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Flyers surrendered 58.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 63.2.

Dayton made 7.5 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

