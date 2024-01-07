The Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when they host the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Minutemen have won four games in a row.

Dayton vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dayton Stats Insights

  • The Flyers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Dayton has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Flyers are the 325th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen rank 92nd.
  • The 74.2 points per game the Flyers score are just 3.0 more points than the Minutemen give up (71.2).
  • Dayton is 8-0 when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Dayton averaged 73.9 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Flyers surrendered 58.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 63.2.
  • Dayton made 7.5 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Oakland W 91-67 UD Arena
12/30/2023 Longwood W 78-69 UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Davidson W 72-59 John M. Belk Arena
1/7/2024 UMass - UD Arena
1/12/2024 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
1/16/2024 Saint Louis - UD Arena

