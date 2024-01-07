Sunday's A-10 slate includes the Dayton Flyers (9-2, 0-0 A-10) against the UMass Minutemen (7-3, 0-0 A-10), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Dayton vs. UMass Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes: 16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Nate Santos: 12.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kobe Elvis: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

UMass Players to Watch

Matt Cross: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Josh Cohen: 18.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Keon Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Rahsool Diggins: 12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jayden Ndjigue: 5.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Dayton vs. UMass Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank 205th 74.1 Points Scored 84.3 26th 57th 65.3 Points Allowed 73.4 242nd 324th 32.9 Rebounds 39.1 82nd 299th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 12.2 22nd 23rd 9.9 3pt Made 7.9 144th 78th 15.6 Assists 18.4 15th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 10.8 99th

