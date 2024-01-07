Dayton vs. UMass January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's A-10 slate includes the Dayton Flyers (9-2, 0-0 A-10) against the UMass Minutemen (7-3, 0-0 A-10), at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Dayton vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Nate Santos: 12.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
- Matt Cross: 16.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Josh Cohen: 18.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keon Thompson: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rahsool Diggins: 12.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayden Ndjigue: 5.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Dayton vs. UMass Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|UMass AVG
|UMass Rank
|205th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|84.3
|26th
|57th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|242nd
|324th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|39.1
|82nd
|299th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.2
|22nd
|23rd
|9.9
|3pt Made
|7.9
|144th
|78th
|15.6
|Assists
|18.4
|15th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|10.8
|99th
