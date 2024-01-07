The UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Flyers have won eight games in a row. The point total in the matchup is set at 150.5.

Dayton vs. UMass Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -9.5 150.5

Dayton Betting Records & Stats

Dayton and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in three of 12 games this season.

The average point total in Dayton's games this season is 139.3, 11.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Flyers have compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread.

UMass has a 7-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-5-0 mark from Dayton.

Dayton vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 3 25% 74.2 158 65.1 136.3 134.8 UMass 6 54.5% 83.8 158 71.2 136.3 149.3

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

Dayton won 11 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The 74.2 points per game the Flyers record are only three more points than the Minutemen allow (71.2).

Dayton has a 4-3 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Dayton vs. UMass Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 7-5-0 2-4 7-5-0 UMass 7-4-0 0-0 6-5-0

Dayton vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton UMass 14-2 Home Record 8-6 5-6 Away Record 3-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

