When the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Dylan Larkin find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

In 12 of 33 games this season, Larkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Larkin has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Kings 1 0 1 25:58 Away W 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 20:17 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:03 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:22 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:44 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Home L 4-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

