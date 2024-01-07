Will Elijah Moore Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Elijah Moore was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Moore's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Moore's season stats include 640 yards on 59 receptions (10.8 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus nine carries for 11 yards. He has been targeted 104 times.
Elijah Moore Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Browns this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 72 Rec; 1250 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Moore 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|104
|59
|640
|191
|2
|10.8
Moore Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|9
|3
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|9
|9
|49
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|7
|4
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|7
|4
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|5
|2
|30
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|7
|5
|44
|1
|Week 11
|Steelers
|7
|6
|60
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|9
|3
|44
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|12
|4
|83
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|6
|3
|42
|0
|Week 15
|Bears
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 16
|@Texans
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|6
|5
|61
|1
