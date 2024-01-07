Who is the team to beat at the top of the Horizon this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Horizon Power Rankings

1. Green Bay Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 26-3

12-3 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 75-63 vs Wright State
Next Game Opponent: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 2. Cleveland State Current Record: 13-3 | Projected Record: 27-4

13-3 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: W 79-37 vs Youngstown State
Next Game Opponent: Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 3. Purdue Fort Wayne Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 19-10

10-6 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: L 60-56 vs Detroit Mercy
Next Game Opponent: Oakland

Oakland Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 4. Wright State Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 18-11

10-7 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: L 75-63 vs Green Bay
Next Game Opponent: @ IUPUI

@ IUPUI Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 5. Detroit Mercy Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 19-12

11-5 | 19-12 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: W 60-56 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Next Game Opponent: @ Cleveland State

@ Cleveland State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 6. Milwaukee Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 15-14

8-9 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 75-67 vs Northern Kentucky
Next Game Opponent: Robert Morris

Robert Morris Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 7. Oakland Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-17

6-7 | 9-17 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th

247th Last Game: W 64-58 vs Robert Morris
Next Game Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne

@ Purdue Fort Wayne Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 8. Robert Morris Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 6-21

6-9 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st

281st Last Game: L 64-58 vs Oakland
Next Game Opponent: @ Milwaukee

@ Milwaukee Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 9. Youngstown State Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 8-21

6-10 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 298th

298th Last Game: L 79-37 vs Cleveland State
Next Game Opponent: @ Green Bay

@ Green Bay Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 10. IUPUI Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 6-23

3-11 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: W 81-76 vs Detroit Mercy
Next Game Opponent: Wright State

Wright State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 11. Northern Kentucky Current Record: 2-12 | Projected Record: 2-26

2-12 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: L 75-67 vs Milwaukee
Next Game Opponent: @ IUPUI

@ IUPUI Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

