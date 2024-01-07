Isaac Okoro and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Okoro tallied eight points in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-90 win versus the Wizards.

In this piece we'll examine Okoro's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 8.7 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.4 Assists -- 2.1 3.1 PRA -- 14.1 19 PR -- 12 15.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Okoro's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Okoro has made 3.1 shots per game, which accounts for 5.5% of his team's total makes.

Okoro is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Okoro's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.9 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Spurs are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 122.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the Spurs have conceded 46.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked team in the league, allowing 28.1 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 14.3 makes per game, 29th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Isaac Okoro vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 37 5 2 1 1 0 0 12/12/2022 16 0 3 0 0 3 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.