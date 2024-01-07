Will Jake Walman Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 7?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jake Walman going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Walman stats and insights
- Walman has scored in eight of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He has a 14.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Walman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|1/2/2024
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/31/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|16:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|3
|2
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:10
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 2-1
Red Wings vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
