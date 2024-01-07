Jared Goff will be up against the 18th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Goff has thrown for 4,255 yards (265.9 yards per game) this season, as Goff has completed 67% of his passes (384-for-573), with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. With his legs, Goff has 21 rushing yards (plus two TDs) on 32 totes, producing 1.3 rushing yards per game.

Goff vs. the Vikings

Goff vs the Vikings (since 2021): 5 GP / 272.6 PASS YPG / PASS TD

The Vikings have cenceded 13 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Vikings this season.

The 229.7 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Vikings have scored 21 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Vikings' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 221.5 (-118)

221.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+105)

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has bettered his passing yards prop total in nine games this year, or 56.2%.

The Lions pass on 54.6% of their plays and run on 45.4%. They are fifth in NFL action in points scored.

With 573 attempts for 4,255 passing yards, Goff is eighth in NFL play with 7.4 yards per attempt.

Goff has completed at least one touchdown pass in 15 of 16 games, including multiple TDs eight times.

He has 56.6% of his team's 53 offensive touchdowns this season (30).

Goff accounts for 40.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 69 of his total 573 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 12/30/2023 Week 17 19-for-34 / 271 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/24/2023 Week 16 30-for-40 / 257 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 24-for-34 / 278 YDS / 5 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 20-for-35 / 161 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 16-for-25 / 213 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs

