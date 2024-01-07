When the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hunt will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Hunt has 411 yards on 135 carries (29.4 ypg), with nine touchdowns.

Hunt also has 14 receptions for 79 yards (5.6 per game).

Hunt has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year. He has scored on the ground in eight games in all.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0 Week 9 Cardinals 14 38 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 10 32 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 36 0 3 1 0 Week 12 @Broncos 7 22 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 48 0 1 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 10 27 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Bears 7 8 0 1 12 0 Week 16 @Texans 7 11 1 2 5 0 Week 17 Jets 10 31 1 0 0 0

Rep Kareem Hunt with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.