Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Vikings Game – Week 18
Best bets are available as the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) head into a matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field on a three-game losing streak.
When is Lions vs. Vikings?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Lions are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 6.0 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.0 to 4).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 68.6%.
- The Lions have won 76.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-3).
- Detroit is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.
- This season, the Vikings have won three out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (-4)
- The Lions have registered an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games they were favored in by 4 points or more so far this season, the Lions has gone 4-3 against the spread.
- The Vikings are 7-6-3 against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 4-point underdogs or more, the Vikings have an ATS record of 1-0-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (46)
- Detroit and Minnesota average 1.2 more points between them than the over/under of 46 for this game.
- The Lions and the Vikings have seen their opponents average a combined 1.8 less points per game than the point total of 46 set in this matchup.
- Lions games with a set total have hit the over 10 times this season (62.5%).
- Out of the Vikings' 16 games with a set total, six have hit the over (37.5%).
Jared Goff Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|16
|265.9
|28
|1.3
|2
Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 98.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|98
|4
