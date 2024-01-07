Best bets are available as the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) head into a matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field on a three-game losing streak.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Vikings? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Lions vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The Lions are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 6.0 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.0 to 4).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 68.6%.

The Lions have won 76.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-3).

Detroit is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter.

This season, the Vikings have won three out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Minnesota has a record of 1-1 when it is set as an underdog of +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Who will win? The Lions or Vikings? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 18 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-4)



Detroit (-4) The Lions have registered an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 4 points or more so far this season, the Lions has gone 4-3 against the spread.

The Vikings are 7-6-3 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 4-point underdogs or more, the Vikings have an ATS record of 1-0-1.

Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Vikings matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46)



Under (46) Detroit and Minnesota average 1.2 more points between them than the over/under of 46 for this game.

The Lions and the Vikings have seen their opponents average a combined 1.8 less points per game than the point total of 46 set in this matchup.

Lions games with a set total have hit the over 10 times this season (62.5%).

Out of the Vikings' 16 games with a set total, six have hit the over (37.5%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Jared Goff Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 16 265.9 28 1.3 2

Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 98.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 98 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.